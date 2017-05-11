Landlady cuts of boy’s hand, CJP takes notice

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took notice of an employer in Punjab’s Sheikhupura cutting off her domestic help’s hand.

The chief justice instructed the Inspector General Police of Punjab to submit a report on the incident within two days. Justice Nisar took notice of the incident after media reports claimed that the lady employer allegedly cut the right hand of her 13-year-old domestic help with a fodder machine.

The local police registered a case against four people on Tuesday on the orders of a lower court for allegedly chopping off help’s hand.

Jannat Bibi, the boy’s mother, moved the district and sessions judge who directed the police to register a case.

The police registered the case against the employer Shafqat Bibi, her brother Zafar Tarrar and two others and arrested Zafar.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has also sought a report from the Sheikhupura regional police officer about the incident.