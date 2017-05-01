Landikotal people demand basic facilities

Nasib Shah Shinwari

AN important region of FATA both strategically, historically and close to the border of Afghanistan with the population of some 0.5 million people is grabbed by numerous problems of drinking water, non-availability of electricity, lack of health, education facilities and suspension of 3-G internet service in this modern era of media development.

In recent past when the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar visited Landikotal, he was asked by the local mediamen about the suspension of 3-G internet service in the area, he replied that due to some security reasons the service had been stopped but the locals and educated persons in the region want restoration.

Amir Afridi, a social activist and the President Khyber Youth Forum said that it was the right of every citizen to raise voice through print, electronic and social media.

A local journalist and former president of Landikotal press club Akmal Khan Qadri says the journalists in Landikotal demand construction of Press Club building.

Press clubs in Mohmand Agency, Bajour Agency including Bara and Jamrud subdivisions of Khyber Agency have been constructed why not at Landikotal. Akmal Khan Qadri demanded the governor of KP to take notice of the issue and fulfill his promise by launching construction work on Landikotal press club.

The Jamat-e-Islami Landikotal ameer, Murad Hussain Afridi says Landikotal’s people need to be provided basic facilities. Murad Hussain Afridi said Landikotal’s people and the shopkeepers at the bazar were facing a serious issue of the electricity and the Tribal electric supply Co(TESC) have cut off the electricity of Landikotal bazar. The political administration and TESCO officials should immediately resolve this problem because owing to the power break business activities have been affected.

“Agency headquarter Hospital (AHQ) of Landikotal has vacancies of specialist doctors and the schools in Landikotal also need science teachers to be appointed” Afridi stated.

Abdul Wahid Afridi, the representative of parliamentary leader of FATA Shaji Gul Afridi said that Rs.30 millions have been spent on the rehabilitation of Sheikhmal Khel and Mukhtar Khel roads and a road project in Niki Khel area of Landikotal at estimated cost of Rs.30 millions is in progress. Rs.120 million have been spent on various drinking water projects in various locations of Landikotal, including Pero Khel, Sheikhmal Khel, Loey Shelman, Kam Shelman, Ghani Khel, Ash Khel, Bai Khel and Bazar Zakha Khel.

Rs.500 million budget has been allocated for a hospital in Bazar Zakha Khel area, a remote area of Landikotal subdivision. He said fund has been allocated for a sports ground and a sports complex will be built near Hamza Baba complex.

Rs.30 million have been spent on the construction of protection walls at various villages of Landikotal.