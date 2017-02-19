AB Baloch

Via email

Land mafias are known for occupying vacant plots of an area but it is shocking that in Turbat, Kech they have occupied the school of Sari khan’s. It hurts to mention that in the presence of all people of the area land was occupied which shows we are emotionless and not in need of education.

Recently the Assistant Commissioner Turbat removed illegal boundaries of land mafia in Sari Khan but they again built their illegal walls. Today due to land mafias the youth are being deprived of education. Government of Balochistan must take a serious action against this land mafia.