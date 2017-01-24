Staff Reporter

Acting Karachi police chief Sanaullah Abbasi has summoned complete record of illegal occupation of plots and land grabbing in the city, suspending simultaneously SHO Tipu Sultan station Raja Tanveer for failing to control street crime in his area

Officials said that he has also asked for complete list of police officers and men involved in dirty business of land grabbing and illegal occupation of plots and lands in the city.

He also said that citizens in illegal detention in Malir area had been recovered. These people were kept illegally and heavy sums of money were demanded from them