Land dispute clamis life of student

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landiktoal

A student of 1st year was killed when two groups at Ashraf Khel village in Landikotal subdivision started fight and opened firing on each other following a property dispute from last two years. Family sources told mediamen on Sunday. According to local sources two families of Ashraf Khel one Naik Muhammad alias Nako and other Khan have a land dispute from a long time which has already caused the loss of three persons, one from Khan and two from Nako family.

The sources also said that during fights over the land dispute one person of Khan’s family and two from the Nako family have injured. Political administration of Landikotal has arrested one person from the opponent group while one from the victim family.