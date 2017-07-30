Land degradation issue to be tackled by SLMP

City Reporter

Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) of the Punjab government was making vital progress in the fight against land degradation problem, a senior official told media persons here on Saturday. He said continuous land degradation had proved to be a challenge for not only the agriculture sector but also for the national economy. He said the government and other international partners of the SLM programme were committed to handling the challenge. He hoped that the SLMP would achieve its targets and all partners of the program would fully adhere to their commitments. He said local communities and other relevant persons would also be involved in finding out a sustainable and long-term solution to the problem.