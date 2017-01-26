Land allotted to Gen Raheel under ‘constitutional provision’

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday stepped forward to clarify its position over the allotment of 90 acres land to the former army General (Retd) Raheel Sharif, saying all such allotments were made through a “constitutional provision”.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to issue an official clarification is this regard.

“Allotment to Raheel Sharif is also under same [constitutional] provision and through government/army procedures,” he maintained.

The statement said: “Issue of allotment of agricultural land to army officers and soldiers is being debated and conjectured for last few days, In this regard, it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision.

Allotment to former COAS Raheel Sharif, is also under same provision and through government/Army procedures.”

This debate with intent of maligning army also has the potential to create misunderstandings between state institutions this considered detrimental to existing cohesion,” the military’s media wing stated.

The allotment of 90 acres of prime land to the former army chief has already sparked a lot of debate despite security establishment’s explanation that there was nothing out of the ordinary about it.

The land in the Bedian Road area has been in focus since rumours first appeared about Gen Raheel being awarded the 90 acres.

These were followed by news reports questioning the logic behind the grant of land.