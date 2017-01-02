Lala Nasir Club win Kabaddi Tournament

Faisalabad

Lala Nasir Masih Kabaddi Club Gokhowal won the “3rd All Punjab Gospel Youth Mission Christian Kabaddi Tournament” by defeating Gill Kabadi Club with 32-27 points.

Chief Organizer Pastor Rizwan Saqib said here Sunday that eight christian kabaddi clubs participated in the tournament played at Penta Ground Warispura.

District Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and President Divisional Kabaddi Association Chaudhary Javaid Kamal witnessed the final event and later on distributed cash prizes and trophies among the position holders.—APP