Lal Shahbaz Shrine tragedy

Sana Samad

Turbat

The suicide bombing at the Lal Shahbaz Shrine in Sehwan Sharif shows another security lapse in the country. Around 88 people including women and children lost their lives and more than 350 are wounded and have been admitted in hospitals. In last five days, continuously 8 suicide attacks have occurred in different areas including Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar and other places which have killed more than 100 people and wounding around 400.

The innocent people are dying is nothing new in our country and these incidents are increasing rapidly. Last year, the death rate was decreased as compared to last three years, but this year is bleeding as already more than 200 people have died in just two months. The mistakes of the past are being repeated and terrorists are successfully harming our country. The government should tight security and protect life of innocent people.