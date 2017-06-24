Lal Masjid’s Shuhada Foundation barred from political, religious activities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal capital’s administration on Friday imposed a ban on all political and religious activities by Lal Masjid’s Shuhada Foundation, declaring it an “unregistered entity”.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad had received an application for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Shuhada Foundation for a ceremony to be held in remembrance of the ‘martyrs’ of the military crackdown on Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa on July 7.

Responding to the request, the DC Islamabad’s office released a notification rejecting not only the said application, but also disallowing the foundation from conducting any political or religious activities owing to it not being registered with any state entity.

The notification, signed by an additional district magistrate, has warned the foundation against violating the order, which could lead to “strict legal action”.

Lal Masjid is registered with Auqaf and is therefore allowed only worship-related activities, the notification stated.

Rejecting the notification, the Shuhada Foundation said that it will go on with the event as planned, insisting that the foundation was a registered entity.

It also accused the government of “deceiving the public” on the matter. It, however, did not comment on which entity the foundation was registered with.

The Foundation has also called a meeting after Eidul Fitr to determine a plan of action following the ban on its activities.

It has claimed that it is being “victimised”, since all other religious and political parties are allowed to hold such events while only they are being prohibited from doing so.

Copies of the administration’s notification have been forwarded to capital police officials and the personal secretary to the federal interior minister.

Annual commemorative events have been organised by the Shuhada Foundation in the past; however, since the PML-N government took charge in 2013, it has not been allowed to conduct these events.