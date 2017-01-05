Laiba, Waleed, Mutahair win Squash titles

Peshawar

Laiba Ijaz, Waleed Khalil and Mutahir Shah clinched the trophies of the Girls, Under-13 and Under-11 title of the first Osama Warrich Memorial Squash Championship which concluded here at PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Former Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and Additional Secretary-1 Administration Department KP Raiz Mehsud was the chief guest on this occasion. Acting Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shahid Mehmood, Director PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy and former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, Academy coaches Pervez Ali, Shehzad Mohib, Adil Khan, and District Sports Officer Saleem Raza, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

Laiba Ijaz, who is top seed, recorded victory against Mehvish Rehman in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-4 and 11-5. Laiba Ijaz did not take much time in defeating her rival Mehvish quite easily. Earlier, Laiba Ijaz beat Kainat Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5 while Mehvish beat Aysha Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8.

In the Under-13 category Waleed beat Abbas Khan in the final by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-6. Waleed, a winner of DG Ranger in Karachi, played well and did not give much time to Abbas Khan to strike back. Waleed beat Fahad Sharif in the first semi-final by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-4 and Abbas Khan beat Talha Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9.

In the Under-11 final both Mutahair Shah and Humam Ahmad gave each other a tough fight. Both were stretched to five sets battle, the score was 11-13, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9.

Mutahair Shah and Humam Ahmad delighted the spectators with their superb display of drops, nicks and some vital smashes. Ealier, in the semi-finals Humam Ahmad beat Ibrahim Mohib by 3-2, and Mutahir Shah beat Abbas Nawaz by 3-1, the score was 13-11, 6-11, 12-10 and 11-9.

At the end, the chief guest Riaz Mehsud gave away trophies and certificates to the winners and runners-up players. Certificates were also distributed among other participating players. Speaking on this occasion, Riaz Mehsud appreciated Coach PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy Shehzad Mohib for organizing the event with the collaboration of District Sports Officer Peshawar. He termed the event a tribute to young Osama Warrich, who died in a plane crash recently. Riaz Mahsud urged upon the organizing committee to make the event a regular feature wherein young boys and girls will take part.—APP