Laiba, Komal enter into U-15, U-19 finals

Nazim Peshawar National Jr Girls Squash C’ship

Peshawar

Laiba Ijaz and Komal Khan took berth into the Under-15 and Under-19 finals of the Nazim Peshawar National Junior Girls Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and Chairman Executive Committee KP Squash Association Wazir Zada along with a good number of spectators were also present and witnessed the Under-15 and Under-19 semi-finals.

In the Under-15 categories semi-final Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz of Sui Southern Gas Pipe Line recorded straight sets victory against Hira Aqeel. Noor Ul Ain Ejaz, a top seeded player, did not give much time to Hira Aqeel to strike back. Hira Aqeel did some resistance, specially in the first and second set but it was an easy sailing for Noor Ul Ain Ejaz in the third set.

Noor Ul Ain won the first set by 12-10 before leveling it thrice at 6-6, 9-9 and 10-10. Hira played well and her forceful smashes created a panic like situation for Noor Ul Ain. Noor played well and managed her position despite onslaught from Hira and thus won the first set by 12-10.

It was the second set in which Noor Ul Ain faced tough resistance when Hira was leading by 2-7 and then 3-9 but Noor Ul Ain came back strongly and first level the tally at 7-7 and then at 9-all before winning the set at 11-9. It was the third and decisive set in which Noor Ul Ain of SNGPL marched into victory at 11-6. The set was once tied at 6-6 before Noor winning it by 11-6.

In the second semi-final third seeded Laiba Ijaz upset second seed Nimra in the marathon five sets battle, the score was 12-10, 9-11, 10-12, 13-11 and 11-9. The match lasted for 52 minute when both Laiba and Nimra played attacking game and gave each other a tough fight.

Laiba did some errors as well which gave good chance to Nimra to keep Laiba under tremendous pressure. Laiba played well and despite facing tough resistance at the hands of Nimra, she managed her position according to the situation and marched into victory at 3-2.

In the Under-19 Komal Khan upset Amina of PIA in another thrilling match by 3-1. Komal lost the first set by 10-12 and staged a strong come back after conceding a set. After conceding a set, Komal raced up to victory at 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. Komal played a stunning game against her strong rival Amina of PIA and marched into the final.

In the second semi-final of the Under-19 category Noor Ul Huda of SNGPL defeated Kaibat n straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6. Noor Ul Huda of SNGPL fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Kainat of KP to settle down.

The final of the Under-15 and Under-19 categories will be played on Thursday. Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim will grace the oiccasion as chief guest and will distribute the trophies and cash prizes.—APP