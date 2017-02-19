Laiba clinches Super League Women Squash C’ship

Peshawar

Laiba Ijaz clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Super League Women Squash Championship played here at PAF Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

With the victory against Nimra Aqeel, Laiba was remained unbeaten in the 15 Super League matches and got first position. Both Laiba Ijaz and Nimra Aqeel gave each other a tough fight in the final. The score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-7.

Laiba exhibited some good nick, drops and smashes against Nimra Aqeel. Nimra gave a good fight to Laiba but she missed target some services besides hitting the tin on couple of occasions. Hira Aqeel took third position in the League, Maira, Sana Sher, Maryum, Kalsoom, Zohra, Eman, Eman Jabeen, Aqsa, Zahwa, Aysha, Dua, Anum were the other position holders of the League.

Brigadier (Retd) Samad Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Championship sponsor Sher Bahadar Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Officials of the PAF Sports Board Control Committee, Jansher Coach Mehbood Khan, Chief Refree PSF Munawar Zaman, coach Riaz Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators witnessed the final.—APP