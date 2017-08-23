Lahore’s my second home: Yuriy Fedkiw

Outgoing US Consul General Yuriy R Fedkiw has said that Lahore is his second home and he will always cherish the memories of his stay in this historic city.

In an interview with APP on the eve of his departure for the United States here on Tuesday, he said that Lahore is a city which is alive and vibrant, adding that waking nights and historic sites of the city he would always remember.

To a question, the diplomat said he had a special fascination for the Wazir Khan Masjid and it always seemed to have a magical effect on him, adding that the mosque was vital link between the present and the past and he felt like being transported to the great Mughal period whenever he visited the mosque. “I had visited the Lahore Fort, the Badshahi Masjid, Shalamar Gardens, Katas Raj and some sites in Multan, but Wazir Khan Masjid always provided me with tranquility and grandeur like no other,” he reminisced.

Fidkew said that it had been a privilege to be part of the preservation process of Chowk Wazir Khan Masjid and Shahi Hamam—the 17th century Mughal architectural masterpieces, during his stint as the Consul General here. About Lahore’s potential as a tourist destination, Fedkiw said that the historical city was a great tourist destination as there was a lot to discover about Lahore for a traveller besides its rich cultural heritage, adding that he had been enamoured with its gardens, foods and educational institutions.

About food, he said that he loved ‘Aaloo Gosht’ (Mutton potato curry) and ‘Tikka’, adding that he was awed by the spices initially but developed a taste bud for the right spices gradually. “I will miss the Lahori food,” Fdekiw added.

The outgoing consul general made a special mention of the hospitality shown by the Lahorites. He said that he was awed by the warmth and love of the people for Americans, adding that he was welcomed with open arms everywhere he went. Fedkiw said that from common friends to the unfamiliar shopkeepers in a market-place, everybody extended the warmest hospitality. About his efforts to promote people-to-people contacts, the US diplomat said that the Unites States government had introduced various programmes to bring together people of both the countries in almost all sectors including education, business, commerce, agriculture and energy, etc.—APP

