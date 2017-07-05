Lahore Zoo visitors miss Suzy

As many as 150, 000 persons, mostly children, visited Lahore Zoo during Eid holidays, but the trend showed decline as the number was 25000 less as compared to last Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

After the death of children’s all time favourite “Suzi” the elephant, it appeared that Lahore Zoo attraction for children went down.But still, a huge number of people enjoyed watching birds and animals, providing an income of Rs 5.2 million to this popular recreation resort.

Lahore Zoo earned Rs 6.1 million from 1, 75000 visitors during the three days of Eid.

Talking to APP, Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Ali declined to accept that some visitors lost interest due to death of “Suzi”, and said that more than 30000 visitors enjoyed watching the animals on just one day, i.e the Sunday falling after death of Suzi.”We received a record number of visitors in June 2017 as compared to last last year”.

