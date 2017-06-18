Lahore Zoo makes special security plan for Eid

The Lahore Zoo management has finalised a security plan for Eidul Fitr. A large faction of families and children are expected to visit the zoo on Eid to enjoy their holidays. The plan has been finalised in a meeting held here on Saturday in which the management reviewed security provisions by keeping in view of intensity of visitors. Strict surveillance will be arranged through CCTV cameras while Eid holidays of security officials have been cancelled. Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Sukhera announced special allowance for the staff who will perform their services on Eid.—APP

