Lahore win first women hockey league title

Lahore

Lahore Lions lived upto the expecations to clinch the title of the first women league hockey title outshing Quetta Panters 2-0 in the final here on Wednesday at the national hockey stadium.

Provincial Minister for Sports, Jahangir Khanzada was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the match with keen interest. Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior and a number of former hockey olympians and officials of PHF Women hockey wing were also present on the occasion.

Lahore’s victory was not a surprise as they came upto the pre tournament predictions of maintaing its status of being the winner of tournament with an unbeaten run in the event.

Lahore had the unique distinction in the event as they scored the highest number of goals in the league phase and did not concede a single goal. They had comprehensively defeated all the opponents during the league phase including Quetta Panthers, whom they faced again in the ultimate show down.

Quetta did put up some fight in the first half though Lahore’s superiority was never in doubt. They created more chances including penalty corners but poor finishing let them down. Quetta too had PCs but again fumbled these opportunties with poor techncial approach and lifeless pushing in the striking circle.

It was goalless at the end of the first 30 minutes.The second half was more one sided. Lahore entered Quetta’s circle almost at will and no less than seven penalty corners came their way. Two of them were converted by Ishrat Abbas, both through forceful carpet shots in the 40th and 46th minutes to setup Lahore’s fine victory.

Earlier in the 3rd position match between Karachi Dolphins beat Islamabad Shaheen 2-1 in sudden death in a penalty shoot out after a full time goalless draw.

Islamabad had upper hand in terms of possession and chances but the Karachi defence stood well where the goal keeper Sadia Rahmat stood out.

After the final, the Provincial Sports Minister gave away the trophies and prizes to the winning teams. Individual Prizes: Best Player of Tournament: Nafeesa Anwar (Quetta Panthers) Best Goal Keeper: Saeeda Rahmat (Karachi Dolphins) Top Scorer: Ishrat Abbas: Six Goals (Lahore Lions).—APP