Lahore to host PSL final

FOLLOWING Feb 13 suicide bombing in Lahore, there were genuine fears that holding the final of Pakistan Super League in the provincial capital will not materialise as several international players participating in the mega event had refused to travel to Pakistan to play the match at Gaddafi stadium. However, all Kudos to management of the PSL and owners of the team franchises who in a meeting on Monday in Dubai stick to their earlier decision and decided to go ahead with the final in Lahore at all costs even if the foreign players opt out of it.

Especially the owners of team franchises deserve all the applause for dedicating themselves to the cause of taking cricket back home which in fact will be the first step to revive international cricket on Pakistani grounds. We expect that management of the PSL and the franchises will continue their efforts to woo foreign players to travel to Lahore for the grand finale. This indeed will provide an opportunity to their fans relish their super performances. Soon after Lahore blast, Giles Clarke, a top official of ICC emerged with a positive statement saying the final should be held in Lahore to give a clear message to terrorists that they will not bow down to them. As Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured to provide troops for final and all other institutions will also be on high alert, providing multi layered security, we believe the country despite sordid designs of our enemy is all set to hold the final in a secured surrounding. These security assurances should also be enough to allay the fears and doubts of foreign players and their participation in the March 05 final in fact will be a priceless contribution to the game of cricket.

Related