Lahore suicide attack

Monday July 24 suicide attack near Arfa IT Tower on Ferozepur Road Lahore has taken more than two dozen precious lives and saddened not only the affected families but also the people by and large throughout the country.

The latest terrorist attack underlines dire need for revisiting the National Action Plan to plug any loophole or lapse on a priority basis and calls for greater vigilance on the part of the law enforcement agencies’ functionaries as well as the people at large to be more watchful of their surroundings. It is very important that every possible effort should be made by concerned official agencies to identify the nationality of the attacker in order to know whether our local youth are continuing to play in the hands of terrorists/militants or they are being sent in here from across the borders for carrying out subversion.

If the attacker found to be local then it is a sad reflection on the Ulema, Mushaikh and religious scholars who are somehow failing in their bounden religious duty of telling the people in general and the youth in particular, who are easily swayed by the terrorists and militants, that Islam is a religion of love, brotherhood and peace and not only Islam but also all other religions and faiths do not allow ruthless and brutal killing of innocent people. There is no doubt that the terrorists/militants are neither Muslims nor Pakistanis and not serving Islam in any manner but the youth falling into their trap have been told so quite forcefully and emphatically by the Ulema, Mushaikh and religious scholars as well as leadership of political and religious parties.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

