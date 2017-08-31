Lahore most populated Division, Gujranwala second in number

Islamabad

The Lahore is the most populated division of the country having population of 19,398,081 individuals, with annual growth rate of 2.55 over the period from 1998 to 2017. The Lahore division has 13,464,963 urban and 5,933,118 rural population, according to the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics(PBS). Gujranwala is the second most populated division of the country which has population of 16,123,984, with 1.82 annual growth rate.

The division has 10,217,791 rural and 5,906,193 urban population, according to the PBS census data. Karachi division has third number in population where as many as 16,051,521 people live, with 2.6 annual growth rate. This division has 1,141,169 rural and 14,910,352 urban population. This is followed by Faisalabad division with 14,177,081 population, having annual growth rate of 1.91. This division has 8,954,095 rural and 5,222,986 urban population.

The Multan Division has population of 12,265,161 individuals, with growth rate of 1.98 percent. This division has 8,871,382 rural and 3,393,779 urban population. Bahawalpur division has 11,464,031 population, with 2.16 annual growth rate over the period from 1998 to 2017. This division has 8,639,041 rural and 2,824,990 urban population. Likewise, the population of Dere Ghazi Khan division has been registered at 11,014,398 individuals, with 9,113,065 rural and 1,901,333 urban population. The annual growth rate of the division stands at 2.81 percent. As revealed by the PBS census data, the most populated divisions of the country are in Punjab province.

Meanwhile, among districts, Lahore is the most populated district of the country, with population of 11,126,285 individuals. As compared to the population of 6,340,114 as per the 1998 census, the growth rate of the district has been registered 3 percent per annum over the period from 1998 to 2017. All the population of the district resides in urban areas, so does not have any rural population, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s current total population has soared to 207.744520 million with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent from calendar year 1998, as recorded in recently concluded 6th Housing and Population Census.

According to provisional summary results of the census this population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989 urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57 percent during the period 1998-2017. The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 percent growth in rural areas and 2.7 percent in urban areas during these years as the male population of the country at present stands at 106,449,322 with the female population at 101,314,780, and the population of transgender at 10,418.—APP