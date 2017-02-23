Lahore Literary Festival to start tomorrow

Staff Reporter

The fifth edition of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), showcasing intellectual, cultural, historical and creative aspects of life, will begin here on Feb 24 to continue for three days till Feb 26.

The free and open-to-all LLF 2017 will relive its tradition of bringing literary figures, intellectuals, wirters, historians and artists on one platform.

LLF founder and CEO Razi Ahmed told APP here on Wednesday that LLF is all about celebrating the intellectual and creative vitality of this city, its cosmopolitan and syncretic past, its storied cultural contributions, as well as its place in global literary world today.

“Lahore has historically been the firmament of big ideas, “ Razi Ahmed said.

To a question, he said the three-day, open-to-all event will feature eminent writers, historians, artists, and opinion makers from home and abroad in nuanced, thought-provoking discussions on the varied political and social changes our world faces today.