Lahore Knowledge Park company inks agreement with OCL

City Reporter

The Lahore Knowledge Park Company (LKPC) hasawarded a contract toOsmani& Company Private Limited (OCL) to overseethe developmentwork of the iconic Lahore Knowledge Park (LKP), the nation’s first technology and growth park. A contract to this effect was signed in Lahore by Mr. Shahid Zaman, CEO Lahore Knowledge Parkand Mr. Farhan Haider, Executive Directorof OCL. Under the terms of the agreement OCL has been appointed as engineering consultants, for developing the detailed urban design and guidelines of the Lahore Knowledge Park project. As engineering consultants OCL will also prepare the architectural and engineering design of buildings within the park and extend project management and supervisory services for development of infrastructure and buildings.

Lahore Knowledge Park is being developed as a megaproject, fully in alignment with the internationally recognized practices of sustainable development. Modelled on the lines of Stanford Research Park, USA, the Lahore Knowledge Park is Pakistan’s first fourth generation science and technology park. Itwill employ the triple helix model to promote collaboration between academia, R&D and industry in order to stimulate commercial innovation aimed at sustainable economic growth.