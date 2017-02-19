Lahore Corps Commander meets Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Sadiq Ali here Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During their meeting, they condemned recent incidents of terrorism and offered condolences to bereaved families.

They also lauded great services rendered by Pakistan Army and young police officers, and bravery of those who have lost their lives in war on terrorism.

The chief minister said, “those who lost their lives for future of Pakistan, are real heroes and we are proud of them.” By rendering great sacrifices in the war on terror, he added, Pakistan had made a history at international level, and sacrifices of our brave soldiers would not go waste.

He said, “it is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful country. Brave forces of Pakistan are capable of facing every challenge.” Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to avalanche hit on workshop near Lowari Tunnel in Chitral.