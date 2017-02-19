Lahore carnage and PSL

Khurram Minhas

WHILE Pakistani nation was revealing with Pakistan Super League’s (PSL), a powerful bomb blast ripped through a protest in the Pakistani city of Lahore on February 13, 2017, killing over a dozen according to officials. The explosion went off in Lahore’s busy Mall Road during a rally attended by hundreds of pharmacists protesting against changes to a drug sale law outside the provincial assembly building. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Pakistani Taliban-linked armed group, claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded at least 83 people, including media personnel covering the protest. A spokesman for the group warned in a statement that the blast was “just the start”.

Pakistan, as cricket loving nation was expecting to watch PSL’s final in Lahore after two weeks. However, this blast has raised many questions on security and sports related matters. On the one hand it shows that despite killing thousands of terrorists by security forces, the capacity of launching suicide attacks by terrorist groups is yet to be controlled. On the other hand, it will have long-term impact on revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The country is a red tape since 2009 for international players.

It was due to attack on Sri Lankan cricket team occurred on 3 March 2009, when a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, part of a larger convoy, was fired upon by 12 gunmen, near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Since then, many teams snubbed to play in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tried several times to convince Federation of International Cricket Association (FICA) and Cricket Boards to visit and witness the security measures taken by the PCB for foreign players. However, no one agreed except Zimbabwe Cricket Board. The PCB’s decision to conduct final of PSL in Lahore was an effort to send a strong signal to world community that Pakistan is a safe place for international players.

According to International Cricket Council, more than 1.56 billion US dollars economic activities are associated with cricket world cup. Due to attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009, Pakistan had lost an opportunity to host world cup 2011 in Lahore and Karachi. Those matches were shifted in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, which had provided huge volume of economic advantage to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).It seems clear that the sole beneficiary of this attack will desire to see continuation of such events. It will provide more lucrative benefits economically as well as politically.

It is not the matter of cricket only; it is the matter of promotion of soft image of Pakistan. Activities associated with international cricket usually have long and short-term impact on the national soft image, economy, tourism etc. India cannot welcome these all three positive dimensions. The involvement of Indian intelligence agencies in this attack cannot be ignored as it is a long term strategy of India to isolate Pakistan at international level. Prime Minister of India had several times threatened to isolate Pakistan internationally. Moreover, due to lack of international cricket in Pakistan the national cricket is on its lowest ebb as players do not find better opportunities to play and compete according to international standards. Currently, Pakistan stands equal with Afghanistan as a cricketing nation who cannot host international cricketing events in the country.

PSL’s final could have sent a strong signal to international community about the safety and security of the country. This event could have revived international cricket in the country. Despite such odds, if PCB somehow able to arrange final match of PSL in Lahore, it would be immense success of the government, security forces and Pakistan as a cricket loving nation. However, the future of revival of international cricket seems bleak in Pakistan. Unfortunately, Lahore carnage has become the last nail in the coffin and ended the hopes of revival for international cricket of Pakistan. It can be concluded that the game cannot and will not be played in Pakistan for the foreseeable future; a period that could last for may be five years to ten years.

— The writer works for Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

khurram.minhas89@hotmail.com