Staff Reporter

Political leaders and trade bodies Monday condemned the Charing Cross blast in Lahore claiming many lives and injuring a number of people.

Member National Assembly Malik Ibrar, condemning the blast, said the barbaric act of terrorism would not deter the government’s resolve to ensure peace in the country.

Former Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Zamrud Khan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in blast.