Lagarde to propose IMF participation in Greece bailout

14

Luxembourg

International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde will propose to the fund’s governing board that it join the eurozone’s massive bailout of Greece, ending a months-long feud that nearly sparked a fresh crisis. “I would like to announce my intention to propose to the IMF’s Executive Board the approval in principle of a new International Monetary Fund stand-by arrangement (programme) for Greece,” Lagarde said in a statement after talks with the eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg.—AFP

