Lacklustre performance in housing

FEDERAL Minister for Housing and Works Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani, while chairing 24th meeting of Board of Directors of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation, directed the institution to expedite work on all projects and ensure delivery of housing units according to the deadline set by the organisation. He also declared that he would pay surprise visits to different on-going projects to know for himself the progress of work.

The meeting of the Board and direction of the Minister coincide with renewed advertisement campaign being launched by the Foundation to sell its project of I-16/3 flats following failure of the Foundation to attract government servants for its different projects mainly because of cost factor, location and lack of confidence of employees in Foundation’s ability to deliver. What happened to its project at Kuri Road also discouraged people and undermined their trust in the institution. Same is the case with Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation that has, lately, failed to materialise any project successfully. Bhara Kahu housing scheme proved to be a mirage while fate of Park Road scheme is still unknown. All this sent a dismal message to the employees as well as general public that half-baked schemes are offered, which are neither backed by necessary preparatory work, nor ownership of those at the helm of affairs and also not followed sincerely by the Foundation. All this makes government slogan to provide affordable housing to the people a cruel joke. In fact, the areas in which the present government could not make any worthwhile progress include housing sector as neither any housing project was launched successfully nor CDA was able to open new sectors in a meaningful way leaving things effectively to the private sector. The first thing that the Minister needs to do is to restore confidence of the people and this could be done by launching projects backed by necessary ground work and demonstration of the ability to deliver.

