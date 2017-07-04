Lack of street lights

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw attention of the authorities concerned towards the lack of provision of street lights on the main road leading to Gulshan. I like to apprise that in my area more than 1,500 flats are there on both the sides of the road. The Electricity Board has installed poles on either side of the road to supply light to the residents, but these are just poles, not the electricity.

There is apprehension of some major accident taking place because the traffic passes over this road round the clock. The necessity of electrification requires no emphasis. In addition to accidents, cases of theft and robbery can also not be ruled out. Darkness may lead to any kind of mishappening. It may also be stated that many residents reach their homes even after late hours in the night. The residents pay house tax to the municipality regularly but the facility of street lights is denied to them.

The matter has been taken up with the authorities time and again, every time mere assurances were given but the problem persists as of now. No use of whining! I hope that if this letter is published in your esteemed newspaper, the authorities concerned shall be awakened from slumber and the problem will be finally solved.

AREEBA ATIQ

Karachi

