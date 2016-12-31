Lack of trees on roadside

Amber Gul Gulab Ali

Turbat

Since the beginning, trees have furnished us with two of life’s essentials, food and oxygen. As we evolved, they provided additional necessities such as shelter, medicine and tools. Today, their value continues to increase and more benefits of trees are being discovered as their role expands to satisfy the needs created by our modern lifestyle. Having said all this, it hurts me to mention that Turbat, which is one of the largest cities of the Balochistan province, lacks trees alongside its roads and roads look very dull and boring. We all know very well that trees create a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment and increase quality of life by bringing natural elements to an urban setting. We assemble under the cool shade they provide during outdoor activities. In a nutshell, trees are very important to our health. I urge the authorities concerned to kindly plant maximum number of trees on the roadside of the city. As projects under the aegis of CPEC are being vigorously pursued, it is certain that a large number of people from home and abroad will be captivated to parts of Balochistan, therefore, it is need of the hour to plant as much trees as possible so that the city gives a pleasing and exciting look.