Lack of library in Awaran

Hameed Ullah

Turbat, Balochistan

The library occupies a very important place for communities. With its books suited to the interest and aptitude of all age groups, with its magazines, periodicals, newspapers and with its calm and tranquil atmosphere the Library has a special charm for all those who go there and quench their thirst for reading the material which, otherwise, cannot be laid hand on.

However, it hurts me to mention that Awaran lacks libraries. The central position of Awaran is evident from the point of convergence near Bela from the Turbat Gwadar link to Karachi – Quetta RCD Highway. The mind flickers that a place holding such an importance itself lacks libraries which hold equally important position in communities. The most worrisome thing is that even schools and colleges do not have libraries, which is the nucleus of the school/college environment, thus depriving the students of the opportunity of gaining knowledge. This state of affairs is sufficient to prick the conscience of the authorities concerned. One can only hope for the better.