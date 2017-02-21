Lack of educational facilities

Faraz Ahmed

Via Email

The government institutions which are facing miserable conditions because of paucity of funds but ministry of education is making serious efforts to improve the situation said education minister Nisar Khuro. According to minister out of over 43,000 schools and 269 colleges many lacked basic facilities like boundary, walls, washrooms, drinking water, electricity, etc. Approximately, the facilities were already not so adequate when the educational buildings were called upon to open their doors to victim of the 2010 heavy rains who took shelter in schools and colleges, with the result of the buildings and furniture suffered widespread damage he said. The government must provide improved facilities in educational institutions as soon as possible.