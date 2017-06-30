Lack course books

Turbat is a major city of Balochistan where thousands of students are reading in governmental schools and there are more than 20 high schools in Turbat city which don’t have any facilities of good books, good teachers and many more. In government schools, teachers beat the students by sticks; consequently many students have left school because of beating. In government schools teachers beat the students more than they teach the students.

Moreover, in government schools, books are being taught to the students which were published in 1970s. Imagine!

Furthermore, in government schools teachers are not regular. Classes start at 8:30 a.m. and students come at ten o’clock and 11: 30 they leave the school. It hurts me to say that many teachers didn’t see the face of school. They are not giving their full duty. I humbly request chief minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri to take prompt action against them to provide standard education and facilities which are needed for a better educational system, for the province and finally for the country.

KHUDA BAKSH

Turbat, Kech

