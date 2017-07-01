Commitment is considered one of the main things in one’s life, since a man without a commitment is like a body without soul. Commitment gives you power to live and win as the world is doing. But I am sad to say that in Pakistan there is a huge lack of committed people. Once Pakistan was moving fast on the path of development. The countries which are today called tigers were far behind us and it is said that South Korea, which is now a strong economy, had replicated our five-year plan in the 60s. But unfortunately the “land of the pure” lags behind. The reason only is lack of committed people.

It is my humble request to the citizens of Pakistan please be committed to your country since Allah the Almighty mentions in holy Quran that I won’t change the condition of any nation, until they their selves .Thus, no one else is going to help us and give us a well developed country; we have to undertake the challenges and make Pakistan a great country, a prominent country among the comity of nations. But the first and foremost thing is that we must be honest to our motherland.

SABIR KAREEM

Turbat

