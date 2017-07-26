Lack of blood donation

There is an acute shortage of blood donation in our country thus putting the precious life of people at risk. The issue is affecting the whole country as people are generally afraid of donating blood. Shockingly, most people think that blood donation would affect their health and they would contract some infection. However, some people express sympathy but are reluctant to practically do something. The doctors have explored out that a blood cell lives only for 120 days in circulatory system. Hence, a healthy person can donate blood thrice a year, which is like saving three lives. The doctors have also researched that it would boost our immune system and mental sharpness as well as reduce risk for many diseases including cancer. Besides, donors can get free regular screening for diseases like HIV and hepatitis. Unfortunately, the availability of blood is a major problem and many patients in need of blood die at healthcare facilities. It is our moral duty to take united steps to educate and encourage people to donate blood in order to save lives. Thus, I humbly request the government and authorities to take pragmatic measures to deal with the issue.

B F Baloch

Via email

