Labourers play key role in country’s uplift: Sarwar

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar presided over a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Iqbal held in accordance with Labour Day. Country Head of International Labour Organization, Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Mayor Lahore Col. (Retd.) Mubasher, Members Provincial Assembly and large numbers of labourers attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar threw light on the measures taken for the welfare of the labour community during the last four years and said that round the clock work is being carried out in Labour Department for the welfare of the labour community.

He said that implementation for the enrolment of children in schools working in petrol pumps, workshops and restaurants is being continued after brick kilns children. He said that development targets will soon be completed with the empowerment of labour class. He said that labourers play a key role for the development of country. He said that manpower of Pakistan has the ability to achieve development goals.

He said that welfare programmes for the labourers will be continued as well. Moreover, he said that 87 thousands brick kilns children are enrolled in the children and setting up modern educational institutions, social security hospitals and labour colonies are the steps of labour friendly policies of the Punjab government.

He said that purpose of celebrating the labour day is to accelerate the struggle for the dignity of labour community.

Provincial Minister announced for the new hospital in RahimYar Khan for the labourers and also announced for the upgradation of Multan Hospital. He also announced to dispose off all the pending marriage and death grants by 30th June of this year.

Provincial Minister said that Punjab is the only province that has passed the policy of Home based workers in order to defend the rights of workers working domestically. In the end, he reiterated his resolve to work for the welfare of labourers.