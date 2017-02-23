Labourer burnt alive

Staff Reporter

A worker was burnt alive when fire broke out in the cotton godown of a factory situated at Manga Mandi here on Wednesday.

Police said that three workers were present in the godown when fire broke out. As a result, Salman (22) received severe burn injuries and died on the spot while two others managed to rescue themselves.

On information, the rescue fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

Cause behind the fire could not ascertained.

Police have arrested factory manager and two workers and started investigation into the death of worker.