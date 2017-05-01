Labour rights protection imperative for economic development: Ayaz

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that nation’s economic strength and vigour is determined by the status and standard of living of its labour class and protection of their rights.

The Speaker, in his message on Labour Day being commemorated on Monday, said the labour class played a vital role in the development and progress of a country; therefore, it was essential to ensure their welfare and payment of proper and timely remuneration for their services.

He said Islam laid a great emphasis on the wel-fare and proper award of labour. All the civilized societies in the world had legislated to ensure the rights and welfare of their labour force, he added.

“We are observing the Labour Day with a re-solve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and to pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers of Chicago, who sacrificed their lives for the fundamental rights of their fellow workers.”

The Speaker said the Pakistani labour force was rendering valuable services and contribution in the economies of other countries and was a great source of foreign exchange earnings.

He said the present democratic government was pursuing labour friendly policies and had legislated for ensuring welfare of the labour class in the coun-try. He said that rights and duties went side by side and urged the labour class of the country to work hard with devotion to harness the country’s immense resources for the prosperity and development of the country and its people.

Acting National Assembly Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in his message, also paid tribute to workforce worldwide. — APP

