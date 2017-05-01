Tabeer Raza

Karachi

Like the rest of the world, Pakistan celebrates Labour Day on 1 May each year. Pakistan labour force is about 59.2 million. There are labour laws in Pakistan that we don’t follow causing certain problems, one of them is Child labour. About 12 million children in Pakistan are involved in labour which makes Pakistan at number three in the world with the highest prevalence of child labour.

However, both the Constitution and Labour Laws prohibit the employment of children below the age of 14 years, no young person, under the age of 18, can be required or permitted to work in excess of seven hours a day and 42 hours a week. Some laws prescribe the right of its citizens to enter upon any lawful profession or occupation and to conduct any lawful trade or business, make provision for securing just and humane conditions of work, ensuring that children and women are not employed in vocations unsuited to their age or gender.

Labour is an important factor not only in production, but in all other economic activities. Through this letter I want to thank and pay my respect to all the labours working in Pakistan and want to aware them about their rights.