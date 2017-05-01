Labour empowerment vital for development: Shahbaz

Reviews progress of Saaf Pani Programme

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that labour empowerment was vital for development of the country.

In his message on the International Labour Day, being observed all across the country like in other parts of the world, he said the day refreshes the memory of struggle of workers of Chicago, who offered sacrifices in 1886 for their fundamental rights.

The chief minister said labourers and workers play a key role in strengthening of national economy and targets of development could not be achieved without prosperity, empowerment and due respect of workers. He said Islam had declared a labourer as a ‘Friend of God’ and as such acknowledged his dignity.

He said the role of labourers and workers was very important in the progress and development of the country. The more the workforce would be empowered, the sooner we would achieve targets of development.

The CM said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government was paying full attention to the welfare and uplift of the workers, adding workforce of the country had potential to achieve the targets of development.

He said thousands of youngsters had been imparted training under the Skill Development Programme of the Punjab government.

Also, he added, 87,000 children of brick-kiln workers had been enrolled in different government-sponsored schools for providing them with free education.

Shahbaz said establishment of quality educational institutions for the children of labourers besides social security hospitals and labour colonies were a proof of labour-friendly policies of the Punjab government.

He said welfare measures for labourers would continue in future as well. “On this day, there was a need to renew the pledge that all-out support would be extended for the welfare of labourers and protection of their rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting to review progress on Saaf Pani Programme. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that potable water was an important component of life and for this purpose, a mega project had been evolved to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Saaf Pani Programme is a splendid project of public welfare, which directly links to the human health as polluted water becomes a source of spreading diseases. He said by learning lessons from the past mistakes we had to move forward this programme in a professional way because nothing was more important than the provision of clean drinking water to the masses.

He said clean drinking water is basic need and right of every citizen which will be ensured to the people. He said Saaf Pani Programme will be extended in a phased manner.

In the first phase, Saaf Pani Programme has been initiated from South Punjab and there is need for quality and speed work for the implementation of this programme elsewhere.

Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Chairman Punjab Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Company North, and other concerning officials attended the meeting.