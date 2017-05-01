Labour Day today

Islamabad

The Labour Day will be observed today (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to acknowledge workers’ achie-vements and promote social justice and universally acknowledged human and social rights.

Labour Day is a public holiday in Pakistan that is marked by rallies, marches, processions, Labour and worker union sessions.

It is sometimes referred to as May Day. Labour unions throughout Pakistan organize seminars, and rallies where union leaders deliver speeches highlighting the history of Labour Day and its importance.

All government and non-government organizations, factories and educational institutions remain closed. Labourers may willingly work on Labour Day, with or without payment of higher than normal wages.

Pakistan’s first Labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. This policy also formulated the creation of the Social Security Network, Old Age Benefit Schemes and Workers Welfare Fund.

Pakistan’s Constitution also contains various provisions and articles about Labour rights.

It is important to note that Pakistan became a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) right after its independence in 1947.

The ILO is a United Nations (UN) specialized agency and Pakistan has ratified 36 ILO conventions of which eight are core conventions.—NNI