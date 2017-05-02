Labour Day observed across country

Islamabad

Like all parts of the world, Labour Day was observed all across the country on Monday to express solidarity with labourers and protect their rights.

The Labour Day was marked with rallies, seminars, conferences and other events to highlighting the significance of the day and pay tributes to those labourers who laid down their lives in 1886 in Chicago for the rights of workers.

In Federal Capital Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Union (CDA) took out a rally near Fire Brigade office G-7 here.

On the occasion, union leaders paid tribute to the determination of the countless efforts of labourers who play vital role in the progress of the county.

National Party Punjab Chapter also took out rally form Railway Station to Transit Chowk through Peshawar Road.

In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, several labour organizations including Pakistan Workers Confederation, National Labour Federation Pakistan, All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF), political parties and social organizations held programs in support of labour community’s rights.

A function was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in accordance with World Labour Day where the Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that labourers play key role in development of the country.

PML-N Labour Wing also organized labour convention at Alhamra to acknowledge the efforts of the labourers in the development of the country.

Rallies were also taken out in Multan by labour unions, civil organizations, political parties to mark the day. National health programme employees association took out a rally from Dera Adda chowk to Nawan Sheher.

In Karachi, workers along with political activists organized a series of public meetings and rallies.

The Sindh government in the first half of the day held a special session chaired by Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto, to distribute cheques among workers who either got injured or were exposed to any sort of work hazard that compromised their life quality.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said that since the introduction of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution the PPP government in Sindh has introduced some 13 different labour friendly laws.

A gathering was also held at the Karachi Cantonment Station by Railway workers to pay tributes workers of Chicago who sacrificed their lives.

In Peshawar, a big rally was held in support of labouers wherein people were holding placards and banners inscribed with pro-labour slogans. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Union (CDA) also hold a rally and paid tribute to the determination of the countless efforts of labourers who play vital role in the progress of the county.

In Quetta and other cities of Balochistan province, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) and other labour unions took out rallies to commemorate the Labour Day.

Rallies were taken out in Turbat, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Noshki, Mastung, Sibi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Khuzdar, Pasni and its others areas. PWF along with other unions organized a procession which passed through different roads of the provincial capital in the Quetta.

The World Labour Day was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with traditional zeal and fervour.

Special May Day rallies and processions were held in all ten AJK districts, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Jhelum Valley, Havaili and Bhimbher districts.

Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions held special ceremonies to observe the day.—APP