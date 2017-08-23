LABARD-Faysal Bank join hands to serve special people

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) and Faysal Bank have joined hands to serve the special people in a better way. Faysal Bank has also donated a modern vehicle to LABARD for easy movement of the special children getting education & training under the umbrella of LABARD. Federal Commerce Minister & LABARD President Pervez Malik, President Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain, LABARD Secretary General Muhammad Saeed Khan, Bushra Aitzaz Ahsan, Naghmana Javed and Ali Pervez Malik spoke on the occasion and praised the gesture of the management of Faysal Bank. Expressing his views, President Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain said, “We recognize that we cannot have a healthy and growing business unless the communities we serve are healthy and sustainable. We are committed to improving the quality of life in the communities where we do business and have realigned our community investment priorities to be reflective of and responsive to the global and local nature of our business.