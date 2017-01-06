Lab equipment dealers seek LCCI help on widening of Abkari Road

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Laboratory equipment dealers have sought the help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on the issue of widening of Abkari Road.

In a meeting with the LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, a 50-member delegation of Laboratory Equipment Dealers Group, led by G.R. Siddiqui and Conveners of the LCCI Standing Committee on Educational Equipment and Laboratory Chemicals Khalid Rana, informed that Abkari Road is not only an important market of laboratory and scientific equipment but also links the surrounding markets but it has become too congested and creating difficulties for the traders and the buyers. They said that road should be widened on priority to get rid of the traffic mess in Abkari Road and other affiliated markets. The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would raise the issues of Laboraty Equipment Dealers with the concerned authorities. He said that Abkari Road Traders are important businessmen and partners of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.