KWSB in power generation

Masood Khan

Jubail, Saudi Arabia

You will always find Karachi Water and Sewage Board (KWSB) in headlines for wrong reasons — university road (name any other road) has been repeatedly drowned – thanks to bursting of underground water pipelines, its inability to stop or complicity in ever growing power of tanker mafia, every now and then shortage of water in different parts of this mega city, unprecedented delay in commencing of K-IV pipeline project which was conceived in 2007, and what not; but I was amazed to read about a scheme which may become a conduit for corruption and kick backs but with no real payback. Yes, Karachi Water board is going to build its own power generation plant to run the pumping stations at Dhabeji; not only that but to provide excess power to K-Electric.

Wow, what a scheme, a board which is unable to replace/ upgrade its decades old rotten water and sewage underground pipelines, which is unable to supply tap water ever fit for drinking thanks to frequent mixing of sewage in leaky water lines, which don’t have any say in approval of ever growing housing schemes while existing localities are going dry, leave these aside, board is unable to regulate even valve operation for a systematic distribution of water in the city — that board is going to build and operate a major power plant.

Power generation is not the core business of water board, but of vendors specialized in this field. Yes, KWSB has every right to receive uninterrupted and stable power supply on its facilities. Lack of power availability may not be that issue, but its transmission is a serious concern. K-Electric and KWSB shall work together to lay/upgrade and dedicate transmission lines to all the pumping stations. KSWB may invest in K-Electric power generation facilities to secure share in power for its pumping stations.

Even if KWSB operates its own power generation facility, one may presume, in the event of plant failure, maintenance and turnarounds, it will be dependent on K-Electric to continue the pumping operation, then why not address the main issue — availability of stable and uninterrupted power supply. Why to invest tax payers’ money in a white elephant scheme.