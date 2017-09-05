Kvitova ousts Wimbledon champion Muguruza

US Open

New York

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday by eliminating Spanish third seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

The 13th-seeded Czech left-hander, in only her eighth event of the year after hand surgery following a knife attack by a home intruder last December, will play for a semi-final berth Tuesday against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams.

“I worked hard to come back and be here,” Kvitova said. “It means a lot.”

Kvitova, whose All England crowns came in 2011 and 2014, said after her victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium that her journey back from the attack has been a difficult climb.

“I don’t have words to describe,” she said. “It was a tough time. All five months were very tough. It was just a journey I didn’t know how it would end.

“If it ends here on the big stage it’s a happy end.”

Kvitova, whose first event this year was the French Open, has a new appreciation for her chances at Grand Slam glory.

“Every moment I’m living right now is something special,” Kvitova said. “I know having these moments it’s even better than before.”

Muguruza remains ahead in a three-woman fight for world number one after the US Open but can be overtaken by Czech current number one Karolina Pliskova if she makes the final or Ukraine fourth seed Elina Svitolina if she reaches the semi-finals. Maria Sharapova’s Grand Slam return after a 15-month doping ban ended Sunday with a fourth-round defeat at the US Open but the former world number one considered it a major step in her comeback. Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova rallied to eliminate the five-time Grand Slam champion 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, booking a quarter-final against American Sloane Stephens, who ousted Germany’s Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Sharapova, the 2006 US Open winner, was able to find the positives after making 51 unforced errors to only 14 by Sevastova, whose 21 winners were half the 30-year-old Russian’s total.

“Reflecting back on the week, I can be happy,” Sharapova said. “It has been a really great ride. Ultimately, I can take a lot from this week.”

Tuesday’s other quarter-final will match Czech 13th seed Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, against US ninth seed Venus Williams, seeking her eighth Slam title and third US Open crown.

Kvitova eliminated Spanish third seed and two-time Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 while Williams beat 35th-ranked Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In Sharapova’s first Slam since she tested positive for the banned blood booster meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, she ousted second-ranked Simona Halep in the first round and served notice to any contender her game remains formidable.

“She played unbelievable throughout the first and second set and I just kept fighting, running for every ball,” Sevastova said.

“I was confident. I was feeling it. But still you have to beat her. She was playing one of the best matches here.”

Sharapova returned from her suspension in April, was snubbed for a French Open wildcard and missed Wimbledon with a thigh injury but received a US Open wildcard despite only one hardcourt tuneup match due to a left forearm injury.

“It’s great to get that major out of the way,” Sharapova said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. I did my best and I can be proud of that.”

Sharapova is expected to jump from 146th to around 100th in the world rankings.

Williams is the oldest woman entered at 37 but was this year’s Wimbledon and Australian Open runner-up. She hasn’t reached three Slam finals in a year since 2002. “I’m focused on myself and trying to be as aggressive as possible,” Williams said. “Nobody ever gives you a Slam. You’ve got to take it and I’m going to try and take it.” —AFP