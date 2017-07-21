Kuwait shuts Iran cultural mission, expels some diplomats

Jeddah

Kuwait ordered the closure of the Iranian cultural mission along with affiliate offices in the country demanding reduction in number of Iranian diplomats operating in the Gulf country, said state-run Kuwait News Agency in its official Twitter account.

Quoting a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, the order came following a court case which implicated “Iranian parties” in a spy cell.

Last month Kuwait’s supreme court sentenced the mastermind of the cell to life in jail and condemned 20 others to various prison terms for alleged links with Iran and Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, and plotting terror attacks in Kuwait.

The cell was busted in August 2015 and large quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from them, according to the Kuwaiti authorities.

Kuwaiti courts convicted them of working for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah. They were also convicted of smuggling explosives from Iran. The official Kuwait News Agency announced the move in a brief statement Thursday.

The KUNA report says the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait has been notified. Embassy staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.—Agencies