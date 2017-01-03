Kurram Tangi dam to be constructed come what may

Lakki Marwat

Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has reiterated his resolve to construct much-awaited Kurram Tangi Dam project for socio-economic uplift of southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

‘The multi-purpose billion of rupees project (Kurram Tangi) has been a dream of people of the southern districts and the same, come what may, will be materialized following 40-year long struggle of his family,’ the former federal minister told media persons.

He said the dam would irrigate over three lac hectares of land of the various tribes including Wazir, Khattak, Bhattani, Banochi and Marwat, besides generating job opportunities for people of those areas.

He added, the dam would also generate 84 MW which would help overcome loadshedding and low voltage issues in various parts of the southern district.—APP