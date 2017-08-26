Kupwara shuts on 2nd day against killing of student

People including lawyers hold anti-India demos in IOK

Srinagar

People including lawyers held forceful demonstrations, today, against India’s plans to abrogate Article 35A of Indian Constitution and custodial killing of a student by Indian troops in Handwara. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force on the demonstrators, injuring many of them.

The joint resistance leadership held a protest march in Maisuma area of Srinagar against India’s attempts to scrap Article 35A to convert the Muslim majority of the territory into a minority. The protest was also aimed at registering protest against cold-blooded murder of the student, Shahid Bashir, by the troops. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Lawyers took to the streets in Srinagar, Islamabad and other district headquarters to express their resentment against India’s nefarious designs to repeal the Article 35A to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory. The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had appealed to the High Court Bar Association to organize the demonstrations.

People also staged anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Handwara, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam and other areas. The protesters raised full-throated slogans in favour of freedom and against India. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force on the protesters in various areas causing injuries to several persons.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown, marked by forceful protests, was observed in Kupwara district for the second successive day, today, against killing of the student, Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in custody. All shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the road. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, addressing public gatherings in Srinagar and Badgam strongly denounced the brutal killing of the student. They said that the Kashmiris would have no other option than hitting the streets if the killing spree was not stopped. On the other hand, sensing strong resentment brewing in occupied Kashmir against India’s intentions to revoke Article 35A, Indian Supreme Court has deferred the hearing into a petition seeking removal of the article till Deewali, a festival of Hindus to be celebrated in October. The hearing was scheduled to be held on 29th of this month.—KMS