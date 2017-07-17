Kupwara search operation continues for 3rd day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops conducted a search operation in about a dozen villages of Kupwara district for the third consecutive day, Sunday. There is widespread harassment.

A police official said that the operation was underway in Warsun, Guzriyal, Kachama, Rastionpora and several other villages. Army and police had cordoned off these areas on Friday morning and started searches in the nearby forests, the official said. Search operations are a routine in these areas, but this time the forces have besieged a vast area, the official said.

The operation has been launched three days after the killing of two soldiers at the Line of Control in Keran area of the district.—KMS