Kumble steps down as Indian coach after umiliating defeat

Mumbai

Amid speculation of a rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and team coach Anil Kumble, the latter stepped down from his post on Tuesday after the team’s loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final, according to Indian media reports.

ANI reported that Kumble’s contract had expired and he did not wish to continue his job as the team’s head coach. However, Times of India reported that there is a perception in the Board of Control for Cricket in India that Kohli, in a meeting with the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, made it clear that his relationship with Kumble had reached a dead end.

The Indian daily reported that there was hardly any communication between Kumble and Kohli during the series, with the coach mostly keeping to himself or getting involved in bowling practice.

Hehas had a successful career as coach of the Indian team, with India winning 12 of 17 Tests played in his tenure.ToI reported that Kumble would ordinarily have received an automatic extension in his contract if not for the alleged rift with Kohli. —AFP